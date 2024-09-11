Jagan’s Frustration with Journalists Goes Viral

Former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has this infamous habit of reading out scripts whenever he is out in the public. To make matters worse, he brings a bunch of papers with information and reads them out in front of the media, which invites more trolls.

As opposed to the natural expectation of delivering speeches at will, Jagan prefers to read out the script. This habit got vehemently exposed today again as a viral video of Jagan mocking journalists has started to trend.

In this video, Jagan is seen in front of the media which is when a journalist asks him a question out of context. Jagan is then getting infuriated and signaling that he will hand over the script papers to the media and walk away. He did this not just once, but twice in front of the media.

A former CM gesturing to the media that he will leave the media meet and handover the script papers if they ask him questions isn’t a pleasing sight for anyone.

