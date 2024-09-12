Another Blow To YCP, Balineni To Quit?

It seems like the wheels of YSR Congress party, which was once a formidable regional political outfit with a majority of 151 seats in Andhra Pradesh assembly and 22 MPs in the parliament, are coming off soon after its decimation in the 2024 elections as its tally plummeted to 11 MLAs and 4 MPs. The party is no doubt facing an existential crisis with many of its leaders started going into exile and shifting loyalties out of frustration.

The party has already been handicapped with the exodus of significant loyalists like Alla Nani, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Beeda Masthan Rao and some others who were staunch supporters of YS Jagan and had been with them since the beginning of his political career.

In another massive setback to Jagan and his party, another close aide and former Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy is set to resign in a couple of days as per murmurs in political circles. Srinivas Reddy, a five time MLA from Ongole constituency, has been expressing dissent over the party’s affairs and his treatment after the recent election results. Though he didn’t directly blame Jagan for the election fiasco, Balineni stated that the party has been ignoring him from the past few days.

Reports suggest that Balineni held a meeting with his close followers and decided to quit YSRCP very soon. He asked them to support his decision and stand by him on whatever step he takes after coming out of YSRCP. As rumours have been making rounds since many months, he is likely to join Janasena party. Pawan Kalyan is likely to honour him with a key post in the NDA government.

It is a known fact that Balineni has been fighting against the Election Commission of India over the alleged discrepancies in the recent elections. Unfortunately, there is hardly any support from the party high command. He was reportedly disappointed with the way Jagan has been treating him and decided to say goodbye from YSRCP.

What is Balineni’s next step will be revealed very soon once he addresses a press meet over these developments.

