Jagan Gives A Promotion To Anchor Shyamala

One of the very few Tollywood personalities to have campaigned for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YCP in the recent election is anchor Shyamala. She campaigned for the party prior to the election and featured in campaign videos where she firmly supported Jagan.

Rewarding Shyamala’s loyalty, the YCP hierarchy has provided her with an official position in the party ranks. She is promoted as the official correspondent of YCP by the Jagan-led party.

YCP announced that Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Jupudi Prabhakar, RK Roja and Anchor Shyamala are the official correspondents of the party henceforth.

At a time when seniors and representatives are quitting YCP, Shyamala appears to have pledged her loyalty to the party. It appears that she is actively pursuing a career in YCP.

Tags Jagan Shyamala

