Pawan Kalyan Fan Rags Jagan in Pithapuram

It is known that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Pithapuram yesterday and partook in a public meeting along with this cadres. He looked artificially sarcastic while passing comments on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan here as he assessed the flood relief activities locally.

Incidentally, there was a strange and potentially irritating occurrence at the meeting last afternoon as a man appearing to be Pawan Kalyan’s fan trolled Jagan.

In a viral video that is trending on social media, a Pawan fan is seen going berserk on Jagan Mohan Reddy as he aimed a satirical dig at the YCP boss.

“Jagan Mavayya… Naa vote neeku veyyaledu… Feel avvaku annayya” the man is heard saying in the video. The interesting thing is that the man appeared to be recording this video from close vicinity to Jagan Mohan Reddy so the chances are that the YCP boss might well have heard it.

But we don’t see a reaction from Jagan despite the wild troll that was aimed at him. From being an undisputed CM who rarely came out in public, Jagan has gone on to become just another ordinary MLA who is having to face such situations in the public.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯