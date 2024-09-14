Rahul Gandhi’s Surprise Gift To Salon Guy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made headlines with a heartwarming gesture towards a local salon owner. During the general elections, he campaigned in Rae Bareli, where he contested and won. At one point during the campaign, Rahul visited a local salon store for a beard trim.

Approximately three months later, Rahul Gandhi surprised the salon owner, Mithun, with a thoughtful gift. He sent three chairs designed for haircuts and shampoo washes, along with an inverter and a battery for backup power.

Mithun was deeply touched by Rahul’s gesture. He explained that during the beard trimming, there had been an electricity interruption, which prompted Rahul to send the inverter. Mithun also mentioned that, while he now has sufficient furniture thanks to Rahul’s gift, he plans to keep the chair from the trimming session as a memento.

A Congress spokesperson added that Rahul Gandhi engages in such acts of kindness to encourage others in politics, the social sector, and among Congress leaders and workers to support and uplift those around them. Such gestures are indeed a point of pride for the party.

A kind gesture deserves praise!

