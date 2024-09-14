‘Pulivendula MLA or Bengaluru MLA’

The frequent trips to Bengaluru after having lost power in AP have been painting a bad image for Jagan Mohan Reddy. But not bothered about this, Jagan went on a trip to Bengaluru for the ninth time in the last three months since the elections.

These frequent trips of Jagan have given space to TDP to strategically place him as a non-serious politician. The same can be understood if we look at the social media post from the TDP twitter handle.

“After being ousted from power, Jagan went to Bengaluru not once or twice but nine times. This shows his lack of commitment for AP people. Does he think he is Pulivendula MLA or if he is a Bengaluru MLA? What is the reason behind as many trips to Bengaluru palace?” TDP tweeted.

If this trend continues for a while, then Jagan image amongst the AP public could take a serious beating as he would be projected as a careless leader. On average, Jagan might have spent nearly half of the last three months period in Bengaluru and this isn’t what is expected from a man who served as the youngest CM of AP.

