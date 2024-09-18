Pic Talk: Kumari Aunty Meets CM Revanth

Serving delicious home-cooked food at affordable prices on the streets of Hi-Tech City, Kumari aunty has earned huge popularity in the Telugu states. On one occasion, the Cyberabad police shut down her street food business, but CM Revanth Reddy promptly intervened and directed the concerned officials to allow her to continue.

However, Kumari aunty never had the opportunity to meet CM Revanth Reddy until Wednesday, when her wish was finally fulfilled. She met the CM and expressed her gratitude for saving her business. During this meeting, she also donated Rs 50,000 to the CM’s relief fund.

Touched by her gesture, CM Revanth honoured Kumari aunty and added that the state government would continue to support street food vendors. A picture of Kumari Aunty handing over the cheque to the CM and being honored for her gesture surfaced on social media, where netizens have praised her highly.

