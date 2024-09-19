Naga Babu Tweets Linked To Jani Master Arrest?

Mega Brother Naga Babu’s recent social media activity, including sharing quotes from figures like British lawyer William Garrow and Robert Evans, has sparked speculation. In the context of popular choreographer Johnny Master’s case, Naga Babu’s posts are being interpreted as an indirect response on the ongoing controversy.

One of his posts highlighted the quote, “Don’t believe everything you hear. There are always three sides of every story. yours, theirs and the truth.”

While another referenced Garrow’s quote about legal accusations not holding weight until proven in a court of law. “No person can be considered guilty of a crime until he or she has been found guilty of that crime by a court of law,” read the tweet.

These tweets are being seen as a possible show of support for Johnny Master, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a female choreographer. Netizens believe Naga Babu’s messages suggest a wait for all facts to come out before passing judgment.

As soon as the news about Jani Master has come out, many netizens pointed out that Nagababu is silent as he is also a part of Janasena party which was home for Jani master until recently.

