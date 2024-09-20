Tirumala Laddu Controversy: Centre Steps In

The Tirumala’s divine offering Laddu Prasadam is now a national issue. A controversy erupted with AP CM Chandrababu accusing YCP of using animal fat for the Laddu making during its term from 2019-24.

The YCP denied the allegations. Nonetheless the controversy drew national media and pro-Hindu groups attention. Now the union government has intervened.

Union Health minister JP Nadda dialled AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and learned about the details of this incident. We hear that Nadda had asked for a report and CM Chandrababu informed that his government is working on it and will duly share across.

Based on this report, the union government will take a final call on the investigation. There is a huge demand for a CBI probe into Laddu controversy. Already a couple of union ministers placed their demands for CBI inquiry and even demanded for a stringent punishment for the culprits if found guilty.

