Tirumala Laddu: Rahul Gandhi Reacts, Modi Not Yet

All of India is discussing the Tirumala laddu topic now after CM Chandrababu revealed the animal fat contents were found in the Laddu prasadam. The gravity of the issue is such that even central bigwigs are reacting to the same.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was quick to react. He didn’t blame anyone as such but called for stern measures to curb such incidents. “The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing.

Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces.” Rahul tweeted.

The comments under Rahul’s tweet read that is good to see the Congress chief quickly react on this matter while PM Modi who leads, BJP, the self proclaimed Hindutva carriers, is still silent.

The center has asked for a detailed report on this topic from Chandrababu but the main man of the hour, Modi hasn’t yet shared a public statement.

Meanwhile, Jagan swiftly pushed the blame partially onto the BJP who themselves had representation in the TTD board is acting with half knowledge instead of demanding solid proof from CM Chandrababu. Will this triggering from Jagan propel a reaction from BJP bigwigs? We will know soon.

