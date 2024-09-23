Ponnavolu’s Illogical Stmnt: Animal Fat Costlier Than Cow Ghee!

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Tirumala Laddu controversy. Reacting to this, YCP leaders expressed doubts.

YCP leader Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, a former Additional Advocate General of AP, called for the supervision of a retired judge in the investigation and made some bizarre comments. “The cost of animal fat in the open market ranges from Rs 450 to Rs 1400, whereas ghee procured by TTD is Rs 320 per kilo. How can ghee be adulterated with animal fat?” questioned Ponnavolu. He made a comparison, stating that brass can dissolve in gold, but will gold dissolve in brass? “One should think with their senses,” advised Ponnavolu.

The YCP leader opined that the facts of this controversy will not emerge from the SIT probe, thus demanding supervision by a retired judge.

These comments are rather ridiculous coming from a YCP leader. It is worth noting that Ponnavolu is a close associate of YCP chief YS Jagan and played a key role in cases filed by the previous YCP government against current CM Chandrababu, resulting in his imprisonment for over 50 days. Instead of presenting illogical arguments, the YCP should welcome and support the SIT inquiry.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯