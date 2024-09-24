Laddoo Issue: Karthi Apologizes To Pawan Kalyan

Tamil hero Karthi is a dear person to the Telugu movie lovers community. However, during the pre-release event of his latest film Satyam Sundaram, he cracked a joke on the Tirupathi Laddoo issue which went viral and caught the attention of Andhra Pradesh deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

During the event, the anchor was showing him some memes and one of them was the famous ‘Laddoo Kavala Nayana’ picture and Karthi funnily said that he won’t speak anything about it as it is a sensitive issue.

Today, Pawan Kalyan discussed this while addressing the media. “People are taking it on a lighter note. I am requesting the film industry to not insensitive the issue. I came across some comments yesterday from a pre-release event where the actor said that Laddoo is a sensitive issue. No, it is not correct and don’t dare to say that. I respect you as an actor and when you speak about Sanathana Dharma, you have to think hundred times.”

Further controlling the damage, Karthi was quick to apologize. He took to X and wrote, “Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards.”

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯