Lokesh upset with quality in AP universities

AP IT minister Nara Lokesh expressed his displeasure over AP universities lagging behind in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. Minister Lokesh conducted a review on higher education and advised the authorities of higher education to prepare a plan accordingly by taking suggestions from educational experts for better ranking positions in NIRF by 2027.

Setting up targets for the officials in higher education department, Lokesh informed that the state’s leading institutions Acharya Nagarjuna and Andhra universities should be in top ten rankings of NIRF before the given deadline.

The minister also said that the curriculum must be designed accordingly and Civil courses should also be considered for computer science, mechanical courses in the universities which would help every student graduating from AP universities. He believes that this change/design in curriculum would land students in placements right after graduation.

Further minister Lokesh added that the government would form board of governance with prominent industrialists. In accordance to this minister also advised the authorities to bring changes for betterment of the universities after considering industrialists opinions.

This is good initiative from AP government fully focusing on universities within the state and ensuring them to level up their quality. Ultimately students would benefit from it.

