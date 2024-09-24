3rd Wicket Down For YCP In Rajya Sabha

It wasn’t long before the YSR Congress did something truly remarkable by clinching all 11 Rajya Sabha seats in the higher house. This was made possible in the earlier tenure while YCP had 151 MLAs on its side while TDP was restricted to 23. But now that the tides have changed, YSR Congress is on a downward spiral in the Rajya Sabha after the formation of the NDA government in AP.

Today, YCP lost its third Rajya Sabha MP in the form of R Krishnaiah who submitted his resignation to the RS MP post. The resignation was quickly approved by the Rajya Sabha chairman and this leaves YCP will just 8 MPs in the higher house.

The Jagan party already lost Beeda Mastan Rao and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana who were earlier holding Rajya Sabha MP posts. Both of them are bound to join NDA in AP. And now, we have another departure in the form of R Krishnaiah who claimed that he wants to focus on BC welfare in Telangana and that is why he is resigning from the MP post despite having 4 years of tenure.

Factually, the reason why Jagan gave the MP ticket to Telangana-based Krishnaiah was to cater to the BC community. This was a part of the social engineering mechanism devised by Jagan. But in view of the drastic result where YCP ended will 11 MLA seats, the party has started to disintegrate from all quarters.

