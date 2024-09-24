Pawan Kalyan Misinterpreted My Comments, Says Prakash Raj

Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and actor Prakash Raj are engaged in a war of words. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada earlier today, Pawan Kalyan said that he has great respect for Prakash Raj but wouldn’t tolerate his comments against Hinduism.

Dear ⁦@PawanKalyan⁩ garu..i saw your press meet.. what i have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising.. im shooting abroad. Will come back to reply your questions.. meanwhile i would appreciate if you can go through my tweet earlier and understand #justasking pic.twitter.com/zP3Z5EfqDa — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 24, 2024

Now, Prakash Raj again gave a counter to what Pawan spoke in the press meet.

“Dear PawanKalyan garu..i saw your press meet.. what i have said and what you have misinterpreted is surprising.. im shooting abroad. Will come back to reply your questions.. meanwhile i would appreciate if you can go through my tweet earlier and understand #justasking” wrote Prakash and shared a video where he conveyed the same message.

After the Tirupati Laddu controversy, Pawan Kalyan tweeted that the government should constitute a Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board to investigate all issues related to temples in the entire Bharath. Then, Prakash Raj stated that Pawan is spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally.

Today, Pawan spoke about Prakash Raj’s comments by saying, “I have extreme respect for you, Prakash Raj garu. However, secularism works both ways, not just one. I’ve even donated to madrasas and studied at a Christian missionary school. I have great respect for Islam and Christianity. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stay silent if someone disrespects my religion.”

Pawan warned all the actors and the film industry to be careful about speaking on Sanatana Dharma. Now, we have to see how Pawan responds to the counter of Prakash Raj.

Dear @PawanKalyan …It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your… https://t.co/SasAjeQV4l — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 20, 2024

