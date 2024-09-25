Revanth Reddy Asks, Jr NTR Delivers

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has taken a firm stance against drug consumption and has been taking stern measures to curb the same, including flash tests in pubs and special investigation groups. As a part of the initiative, Revanth mandated film stars to issue statutory warnings against drug consumption, if they are to secure permission for ticket hikes and additional show in Telangana.

In tune with Revanth’s instructions regarding the anti-drug campaign, Jr NTR who is keenly awaiting Devara’s release has issued a warning against drug consumption.

In a video that has started to trend on social media, NTR urges the youth not to fall in the trap of drugs and waste their beautiful futures. He says there is a lot to life than such addictions and rightly mentioned that youth must avoid such life-ruining paths at all costs.

While such statutory warnings often tend to bore people, the fact that Tollywood superstars deliver them makes it all the more interesting. This should certainly influence a sizeable portion of the public to stay away from such activities. It might even propel certain people to come out of the addiction, which is exactly what CM Revanth wants.

