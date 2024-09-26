Appointment Process Revamped: Easier Access to Meet Naidu

The personal assistant of TDP national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has decided to revamp the appointment procedure in his boss’ office.

It has been tweaked to accommodate even a lower-rung party functionary. Earlier, only select party leaders of a specific category used to have the privilege of visiting Naidu personally but now, it has been liberalized to allow even an ordinary party activist get an appointment with the party boss.

Every request/appeal made with a regional cause would be given priority and put before Naidu for his approval. The old practice of having a cursory meeting with the party boss at the gate or in the corridor will be done away. Every party activist and leader can meet Naidu formally and discuss issues with him in a more respectable manner, party sources said.

However, the party authorities said that it might take some time for the finalisation of the appointment with the party supremo, due to his busy schedule and other itinerary.

A few party leaders could get irritated and annoyed with the delay in fixing of the appointment but this practice is aimed at giving due respect to the party leaders and activists but not to ignore or undermine their position in the party, senior party leaders said.

Party sources revealed that this practice will also help Naidu to know the ground situation in every constituency and village.

Several party leaders and activists welcomed the change in the appointment process and expressed hope that their opinions will also be given importance and weightage, while taking some important decisions.

In the wake of the criticism against former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that he had ignored and even neglected the party leaders and activists after being voted to power, Naidu could have learnt a lesson, said a senior party leader, on condition of anonymity.

Whatever the reason, the TDP leaders are happy that they can speak of their opinions and bare their heart, apart from informing the party boss about the ground realities and practical difficulties without any misinterpretation.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯