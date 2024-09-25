Missing Case Filed On KTR: What’s Up?

There is no denying the fact that KTR is one of the most active leaders in the Telangana political landscape. He likes to maintain an active presence in front of the media and also on social media.

However, things appear to be not going so smoothly in KTR’s own constituency of Siricilla as a missing case has been filed against the BRS working president in the local police station.

Incidentally, a missing complaint has been filed against KTR at Siricilla police station after a local BJP leader named Kode Ramesh claimed that their local MLA is nowhere to be seen.

The BJP leader claimed that the villages in Siricilla are reeling under countless issues but the public is unable to communicate this to MLA KTR who is not available in the constituency. It is further mentioned that KTR must immediately return to his constituency of Siricilla and solve the crisis.

Needless to say, KTR mainly operates from Hyderabad and is rarely available in Siricialla. This has prompted a local BJP MLA to make a meal of this and file a missing complaint on the BRS main man.

