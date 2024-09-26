Ahead of Jagan’s Tirumala Trip, Police Enforce Section 30

YCP boss and the ex chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on his way to Tirumala tomorrow. He will be taking the Alipiri stairway to Tirumala later tomorrow and getting the Tirumala Darshan on 28 September.

However, hours before Jagan’s Tirumala trip, the Tirupati Police Department has enforced Section 30 all across the city. For those wondering about this Section 30, here is a look at what it means.

Section 30 is a police code that mandates prior police permission for crowd gatherings, roadshows, and rallies. If anyone holds any of these mentioned activities without prior written consent from the local police, he/she will have to face the legal consequences.

Ahead of Jagan’s Tirumala trip, the local police have enforced this section in the premises which means the YCP will have to seek police permission for his political events.

Moreover, using Tirumala and Tirupati for political gains is a barred practice and this makes the police order all the more credible. It has to be seen how Jagan and his men will deal with this Section 30 now.

