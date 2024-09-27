‘You Can’t Stop Jagan, He Won’t sign Declaration’

The Tirumala Laddu controversy has put YSR Congress and its chief, YS Jagan, in a difficult position. With the issue turning into a national debate, Jagan has been trying his best to manage the fallout, and he has planned a visit to Tirumala.

However, a big question has emerged about the Tirumala Declaration. When Jagan was the Chief Minister, he completely ignored the declaration, which has often been debated. But the circumstances are now different, and the Laddu controversy has created unrest within the YCP. Amidst this, YCP leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy revealed some key information.

“Jagan will not sign the Declaration. What is the need for it?” Bhumana questioned, attempting to counter the argument. “Jagan will take part in Tirumala Darshan without any declaration, and no one can stop him from offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara,” he added.

These remarks could further damage YCP and Jagan, given the context. It is evident that YCP does not want to resolve this conflict anytime soon.

On the other hand, the AP Police have imposed Section 30 of the Police Code in Tirumala, prohibiting public gatherings, roadshows, and rallies without prior permission.

