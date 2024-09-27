‘Naa Matham Maanavathvam’ RRR Trolls Jagan

Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it a habit to drop at least one or two theatrical statements while speaking at public forums. Last time, it was “Seniors (Balineni) ponile amma… emaithadi…. inkokaru vastaru” and today, it was “Naa matham maanavathvam”. Jagan dropped this “Maanavathvam” statement in the context of the growing demand for his declaration of faith.

However, Jagan’s statement today wasn’t received well and in turn, it backfired as Ex YCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju entered the scene and hit back very hard at Jagan.

“Jagan don’t you dare speak about maanavathvam(humanity). Where was your maanavathvam when you tried to eliminate me not once or twice but three times? Where was your maanavathvam when the CID police tortured me and put me through hell in jail?”

RRR pointed out that the CID police, on Jagan’s command while he was CM brutally thrashed him and in particular, CID chief Suneel Kumar sat on his chest and beat him black and blue. “They made me sleep on a broken bed and continued to beat me while this Jagan was secretly enjoying the torture by watching these recorded videos.”

