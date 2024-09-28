In The Name of the Lord, Jagan Cleverly Escapes Court?

YCP chief YS Jagan’s visit to Tirumala was all over the headlines on Friday, with a huge suspense surrounding the trip. However, he canceled it at the last minute, citing concerns about creating unwarranted disturbances in Tirumala.

But was that the real reason? Upon closer examination, Jagan appears to have devised a clever strategy to avoid making a personal appearance before the court, according to TDP.

As we know, Jagan is entangled in disproportionate assets cases. Every Friday, he is required to appear in court, and while he managed to obtain exceptions when he was the Chief Minister, times have changed. Jagan likely realized he could not avoid the court, so he informed the court of his visit to Tirumala, claiming he was unable to be present.

With Jagan unavailable, the court postponed the case to a new date. TDP leaders allege that it was indeed a smart tactic for Jagan to invoke the name of Lord Venkateswara, but he should be cautious. If these cases continue to receive attention, they could consume more of Jagan’s time and damage his political image!

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯