The Supreme Court of India called for a hearing on the Tirumala Laddu fiasco case yesterday and posed a set of straightforward questions. The court questioned if the adulterated ghee was sent for second-opinion testing and if it was actually used in laddu preparation. This commentary from the apex court somehow energized YCP cadres and they propagated it as if it was the final verdict in the case.

Reacting on this matter, former YCP MP and sitting TDP MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju had a set of intricate questions and comments. He called out YCP cadres for premature celebrations.

“I don’t understand why the YCP people are celebrating as if the court concluded that there was no adulteration. It is just that the court asked certain questions on the first day of the hearing. These questions will be answered soon as there are requisite test results and contracts to validate our claims.” RRR said.

Adding further, the Undi MLA said “Chandrababu garu wanted to put out this highly controversial and sensitive topic out in the public just so that such things don’t happen in the future. When a matter of this magnanimity is first presented in front of the public, there will be apprehensions and we are open to it. Every single culprit will be nabbed soon and courted for their part in this heinous saga.”

In short, RRR opined that “Mundu undi Musalla pandaga” as he confidently said there is enough evidence to expose the main culprits in the case. He concluded by saying that this might be a loud and attention-grabbing matter but it is what is needed to shed light on a crucial matter pertaining to the holy Tirumala shrine.

