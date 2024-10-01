₹10K Cr for New Roads in AP!

There has been a wide debate about roads in Andhra Pradesh during the YCP’s regime. From 2019 to 2024, the YCP could not lay new roads and failed to clear the dues of contractors who had completed renovation works. The YCP faced significant criticism for this, and there were numerous memes on social media. Yet, the YCP remained unbothered.

With the change of guard, the NDA government in AP is focused on improving infrastructure in the state. Accordingly, CM Chandrababu Naidu and DCM Pawan Kalyan have sanctioned ₹10,000 crore for new and repair works on old roads.

Top priority is being given to roads under the Panchayatraj department. Especially in rural areas, many roads have been completely damaged due to recent floods, leading to a budget of ₹614 crore being allocated. According to officials’ estimates, 3,941 kilometers across 2,534 residential areas need new roads, and ₹3,311 crore has been sanctioned by the state government.

Additionally, the state government has identified another 162 residential areas that require 1,854 kilometers of new roads, for which ₹1,900 crore has been allocated. The government plans to take loans worth ₹693 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for new roads in rural regions stretching about 1,827 kilometers.

The Panchayatraj officials will soon invite tenders for 126 kilometers of new roads, with a budget of ₹106 crore allocated for this purpose. A total of 4,635 kilometers of roads need renovation, and funds worth ₹1,122 crore are estimated to be required for filling potholes and laying BT roads.

The state government intends to spend another ₹7,312 crore on 16,627 kilometers of new roads across the state. Overall, a substantial budget of ₹10,000 crore could change the fate of roads in AP, thanks to the NDA government.

