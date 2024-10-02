Nagarjuna Condemns Konda Surekha’s Remarks

It is known that Congress leader and Cabinet Minister Konda Surekha accused former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) of being instrumental in the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. This unexpected allegation has irked Nagarjuna and his family.

Nagarjuna, a stalwart of the film industry and the father of Naga Chaitanya, has criticized Surekha’s comments. He described her remarks as not only disrespectful but also irrelevant, urging her to refrain from dragging the personal lives of public figures into political discourse. His strong reaction stresses the sensitive nature of using celebrity lives as pawns in political strategy.

Many believe that Konda Surekha’s remarks are baseless and harmful to the reputation of the Akkineni family and the film industry as a whole.

గౌరవనీయ మంత్రివర్యులు శ్రీమతి కొండా సురేఖ గారి వ్యాఖ్యలని తీవ్రంగా ఖండిస్తున్నాను. రాజకీయాలకు దూరంగా ఉండే సినీ ప్రముఖుల జీవితాలని, మీ ప్రత్యర్ధులని విమర్శించేందుకు వాడుకోకండి. దయచేసి సాటి మనుషుల వ్యక్తిగత విషయాలని గౌరవించండి. బాధ్యత గలిగిన పదవి లో ఉన్న మహిళగా మీరు చేసిన… — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 2, 2024

