Pawan Kalyan To Make Varahi Declaration Tomorrow in Tirupathi

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his friends and family are seen at Tirumala today. After completing the darshan today, Pawan is seen coming out, holding Varahi declaration in his hand. Many wondered what it could be about but Pawan issued a clarity on the same taking to X a while ago.

The following is the note that Pawan penned about making Varahi declaration in Tirupathi tomorrow. According to him, he is now embarking on a mission to bring Sanatana Dharma Raksha Board.

About 14 months back, when VARAHI first hit the roads, it was more than just a movement, it was a call to action. Andhra Pradesh was suffocating under YSRCP’s autocratic rule and Varahi became the symbol of strength, sparking courage in every corner of the state. It gave people hope and the will to stand up for what’s right.

Varahi is not just a yatra, it represents the spirit of our culture and the unwavering commitment to protect our state.

Now, VARAHI returns for a much bigger mission. The mission is to echo the voice of millions who wish to bring “Sanatana Dharma Raksha Board” to life. This is about preserving our ancient traditions and values, something that’s at the very heart of our Nation. Tomorrow’s Varahi Sabha stands as a testament to this commitment.

So tomorrow in Tirupati, I make the VARAHI DECLARATION, a promise to safeguard Sanatana Dharma, protect our heritage and to walk alongside each of you in this mission. Together, we will secure and strengthen the future of our Nation!

