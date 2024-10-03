‘I am extremely pained…’ writes Chiranjeevi

Konda Surekha’s comments ignited a controversy as she unnecessarily targeted the film celebrities for her political wars. The entire Akkineni family, and Samantha who were targeted have shared their strong opinions on social media already. With a hashtag, FilmIndustryWillNotTolerate, the other celebrities are also posting tweets. Now, Mehgastar Chiranjeevi also responded to the issue.

The following is his tweet, in which he strongly condemned Surekha’s comments.

I am extremely pained to see the disgraceful remarks made by an honourable woman minister. It is a shame that celebs and members of film fraternity become soft targets as they provide instant reach and attention. We as Film Industry stand united in opposing such vicious verbal assaults on our members.

No one should stoop to this level for scoring political points by dragging unconnected people and more so women into their political slug fest and make distasteful fictional allegations.

We choose our leaders to make the society a better place to live in, and not contaminate it by lowering the discourse. Politicians and people in honourable positions should set better examples.

Trust the concerned will make amends and withdraw these malicious remarks immediately.

