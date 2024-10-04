Sharmila Hits Back At Pawan’s Stand

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan’s jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi did not go well with the Congress leaders in the state.

APCC president YS Sharmila fumed at Pawan Kalyan and questioned how can Pawan Kalyan justify himself supporting only one religion while he had risen to power securing the votes of even those of other religious communities in the state.

She said that now Pawan was acting under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharmila pointed out that Pawan Kalyan’s words and attire have changed after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister. Why this change, she questioned.

“You are holding a Constitutional position which involves becoming responsible and accountable. You should be able to rise above caste and religious lines in that position but you are supporting and backing a specific religion. Will this not create a feeling of insecurity among people of other failths,” she asked.

The APCC chief took objection to Pawan Kalyan acting as RSS agent in the state. People believed that Jana Sena party is a secular party but suddenly, you seem to have taken a shift and become a right-wing party.

Speaking on Manipur violence, she said that Modi, despite being the PM, could not stop the violence and hatred spread towards Christians in that state. “Rahul Gandhi is trying to spread love through his word and deed. He took up the Bharat Jodo Yatra covering the entire country to unite them with the feelings of love and brotherhood, she said and added that Pawan Kalyan has no moral right to slam their party MP.

