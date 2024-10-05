Lokesh’s Red Book Vs Ambati’s Green Book

Prior to the recent election in AP, the YCP outfit made fun of Nara Lokesh when he presented his red book idea. They claimed Lokesh is dreaming of coming to power in the election and laughed about the Red Book. However, determined-looking Lokesh noted down the names of partial government officers and top cops who oppressed the TDP cadres under the YCP regime.

Now that the NDA is in power, Lokesh has started to impose the red book and reform the government administration and police department one step at a time. The impact of this red book is such that YCP leaders, including Jagan himself, have referred to Red Book hundreds of times after the election.

Now, in response to Lokesh’s red book, YCP has floated the idea of a green book, and here is what they are planning to orchestrate through the same.

Incidentally, Ambati Rambabu stated that he is going to maintain a green book henceforth. However, the purpose of this is the exact opposite to red book. This green book will apparently be used to make note of all the hardworking cadres and grassroots-level leaders of YCP.

“I will note down the names of hard workers in the party in the green book and take it to Jagan and show who are the real pillars of our party. Once Jagan is back in power again, we will rightly reward those who make it to the green book” Ambati noted.

While Lokesh’s red book is aimed at reforming the administrative operations of the government, Ambati’s green book is for the betterment of the YCP as a party.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯