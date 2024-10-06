Tadepalli To Bengaluru: Jagan To Create Record?

Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been frequenting the trips to Bengaluru at a pace that not many expected. Incidentally, he has now gone on the trip to Bengaluru for a whopping 12th time yesterday.

In the 4 months that have passed since the AP election, this is the 12th time that Jagan has flown from Tadepalli to Bengaluru.

Of the limited time that Jagan has been spending in AP, he is spending a day on press meetings and a day on party meetings. There has been very little effort to fight as the opposition leader of the state.

The YCP boss will again be coming to AP this week as he is scheduled to go to Punganur and once that is done, he should be back on his way to Bengaluru to make it a fair 13th time.

In view of this, the NDA cadres on social media are funnily satirizing that Jagan can easily make it a double century(200) of Bengaluru trips by the time of the next election in AP. On average, Jagan is flying to Bengaluru thrice a month as he has been spending nearly half of his time there.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯