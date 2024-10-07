BRS MLAs Meet Chandrababu: Here’s Why

In an interesting turn of events, multiple individuals associated with the BRS met with TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad today. The names include Malla Reddy, his son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and BRS ex MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy.

While Malla Reddy and Rajasekhar Reddy met Babu over a formal reason to invite him to the latter’s daughter’s wedding, Teegala Krishna Reddy’s meeting was a political one.

After the meeting, Krishna Reddy made a few hot comments as he vowed to return to his home turf of TDP soon and bring back the party’s glory in Telangana. The Maheshwaram ex-MLA and former Mayor of Hyderabad is scheduled to join TDP soon and related arrangements are underway.

With Chandrababu himself announcing that he would especially focus on revitalizing TDP in Telangana, the return of Ramakrishna Reddy could earmark a political shift.

