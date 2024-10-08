Duvvada Family Drama @ Tirumala Irks Netizens

The holy shrine of Tirumala had been in the news for a couple of wrong reasons in the recent past after the onset of the Tirumala laddu issue.

In view of this, CM Chandrababu mandated that there shall be no other noise on the Tirumala hill except for the sacred “Govinda Naama Smarana”.

However, just a couple of days after Babu’s firm statement, the Duvvada family drama episode happened at the holy hill.

In a set of viral videos on social media, YCP leader Duvvada Srinivas’s friend Madhuri is seen filming footage for Instagram reels and doing photo-op sessions at the temple premises. Not stopping there, she spoke with the media and claimed that she is set to marry Duvvada Srinivas soon.

While no one would have objected the couple to do such photo-op sessions at their residence, the fact that they did such actions at the holy Tirumala shrine has triggered everyone on social media.

Netizens are finding fault with Duvvada’s friend speaking about topics like live in relationships and marriage at the Tirumala temple.

There is a widespread outcry in the Telugu social media space to curb such publicity-clad incidents in Tirumala henceforth.

