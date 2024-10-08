Alla Eyes On Nara Lokesh’s Big Announcement Tomorrow

The IT minister of Andhra Pradesh Nara Lokesh has been at the thrust of the investments drive in the state. In this context, he met with representatives of the famed Tata Group today.

What’s more interesting is that Lokesh vowed to deliver a big announcement regarding the meeting with the Tata group tomorrow.

“I had a superb meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons, Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran today. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow!✨ Stay tuned!” Lokesh tweeted on the topic.

The chances are that Tata could be investing big money in Andhra Pradesh. Social media is already abuzz that Tata could have entered an agreement for a multi-billion rupees deal with regard to the investment plan in AP.

Netizens are actively speculating it Tata would set up the long awaited TCS office in Hyderabad or if the company would actually go ahead and set up its mega Airbus Helicopter manufacturing facility in the state. Either way, Andhra Pradesh will be a winner.

This is building anticipation on Lokesh’s big announcement tomorrow. What’s for certain is that Lokesh and Tata Group are cooking something big this time around.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯