RIP Ratan Tata: What Happened To World’s Cheapest Car?

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group is fondly remembered as the pioneer of the Indian business and industrial scene. Now that he is no longer with us as he sadly passed away at the age of 86, let’s have a look at the most audacious plan by the master – Tata Nano – the once cheapest car in India.

The Tata Nano was launched in 2008 as the world’s cheapest car and it was publicized as the Rs 1 lakh car. It was meant to make car ownership affordable for India’s middle class. However, the Nano failed mainly because of how it was positioned.

By calling it the “cheapest car,” it created a negative image. In India, owning a car is a status symbol, and people don’t want to be associated with a vehicle seen as cheap or low-status.

Another major reason for the failure of the then-popular Nano car was safety concerns. After the launch, there were reports of Nano cars catching fire along with few other safety issues, which worried many customers.

Even though Tata Motors said these incidents were isolated and made changes to improve the car, the damage was done. People started seeing the Nano as unsafe and unreliable.

In the end, Tata’s dream of providing the Indian population with the world’s cheapest car at just Rs 1 lakh failed due to marketing and placement errors. But despite the failure of the model, Tata’s desire to facilitate the middle class with an economically viable car was recognized and only added to his public goodwill.

