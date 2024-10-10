Pic Talk: Chandra Babu Pays Tributes To Ratan Tata

The entire nation is currently mourning the demise of the legendary industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu also paid tributes to Ratan Tata by visiting his mortal remains in Mumbai. The picture of him from Mumbai is released on the internet.

Chandra Babu Naidu reached Mumbai by a special aircraft and paid his tributes by offering flowers to his remains. He also extended his condolences to the entire Tata family and Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekharan.

Earlier today, reacting to the demise of Ratan Tata, Chandra Babu took to X and wrote, “Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. As I mourn his passing today, I also reflect on his remarkable contributions to industry, philanthropy, and nation-building that will forever inspire generations. A life well-lived. An iconic legacy to cherish. Rest in peace, my friend. You’ll be missed. Deepest condolences to his loved ones and the Tata Group.”

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains are placed at the National Center for Performing Arts, Mumbai, for public viewing. The final rites of Ratan Tata will be performed with the state honors from the government of Maharashtra.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯