Passenger Train And Goods Train Collide In Chennai, 19 Injured

Several passengers were injured in a train accident in Chennai last night.

A speeding train Darbhanga Express rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai near Chennai. The incident happened due to signal failure.

According to the railway sources, Train No 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was given a green signal to pass through the main line. The train speeding at 75 kmph entered the loop line and collided with the goods train.

A Parcel van went up in flames and at least 13 coaches derailed in the incident. There were no casualties reported by about 19 passengers were injured.

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Accident



The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express (Train No. 12578) was traveling at 109 kmph when it approached Kavarappettai station near Chennai



Train entered a loop line & collided with a stationary goods train around 8:30 PM, causing 6 coaches to derail



