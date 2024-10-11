Passenger Train And Goods Train Collide In Chennai, 19 Injured

Article by Suman M Published on: 2:15 am, 12 October 2024

Several passengers were injured in a train accident in Chennai last night.

A speeding train Darbhanga Express rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavaraipettai near Chennai. The incident happened due to signal failure.

According to the railway sources, Train No 12578 Mysuru-Darbhanga Express was given a green signal to pass through the main line. The train speeding at 75 kmph entered the loop line and collided with the goods train.

A Parcel van went up in flames and at least 13 coaches derailed in the incident. There were no casualties reported by about 19 passengers were injured.

