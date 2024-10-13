Wah! A Police Case On GHMC Mayor

Usually, it is the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) Mayor and the GHMC Chairman who set the rules for the city population to follow. But this time around, the new rule set by the GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata has landed the Mayor of the city, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi in trouble.

Going into the story, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali enforced a new rule in the city last week, where the usage of high-decibel speaker systems and DJ music was banned. This put an end to the city’s long-standing tradition of using high-decibel sound systems for festivals and public gatherings.

However, just a week after the imposition of this new rule, the GHMC Mayor, Gadwal Vijaya found herself at a crossroads with the same. She partook in the Bathukamma event in Banjara Hills 3 days back and as is the normal trend, there was loud music at the event. Vijaya energetically partook in the event which had a huge gathering and was further energized by loud music.

In view of the flouting of the loud music regulation, Banjara Hills police filed a suo moto case against the Mayor for allegedly allowing high-decibel music beyond permitted hours at the Bathukamma event in Banjara Hills, violating noise pollution regulations.

Strangely enough, the regulation enforced by the GHMC commissioner last week has found the Mayor at fault this week.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯