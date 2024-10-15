Vijayasai Wishes TDP MP: What’s Up?

Vijayasai Reddy, who is widely regarded as the No. 2 in YSR Congress has thrown a major curve ball by sharing birthday wishes to MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy who is currently with TDP. This has led to an interesting reaction on social media.

Vijayasai wished Magunta by stating “Warm birthday greetings to Shri Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy Garu, Senior parliamentarian & Lok Sabha MP from Ongole, Andhra Pradesh. Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued success.”

This has intrigued netizens as they weren’t expecting Vijayasai to share such a heartfelt message to a TDP MP.

Factually, Magunta was earlier with the YSR Congress and he was made to quit the party under hostile circumstances. At that point, there were rumors that Jagan was least interested in retaining Magunta and exuded him from the party by not giving him MP ticket in 2024. In the end, Magunta who won Ongole MP seat in 2019 on YCP ticket quit the party and joined TDP before winning the seat again in 2024.

Incidentally, there was even a viral video from the parliament where Magunta tried to greet Jagan with folded hands but the then CM ignorantly walked away.

With so much bad blood between Magunta and YCP boss Jagan, this tweet from Vijayasai Reddy is not looking coherent to many.

