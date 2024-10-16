AP Skill Case: Clean Chit To Chandra Babu

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against Siemens regarding the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development case. At the same time, the ED has also given the current AP CM, Chandra Babu Naidu, a clean chit.

ED officials emphasized that Chandrababu Naidu has no connection to the case. They stated that the investigation has not revealed any involvement of the CM, and it would be inappropriate to link the alleged corruption and irregularities to him or the previous TDP government.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) had filed a case alleging that Design Tech Systems Pvt Ltd and Siemens, which had partnered with the government to promote skill development in the state, had diverted project funds.

During its investigation, the ED uncovered that funds were misappropriated with the involvement of individuals such as Vikas Vinayak Khanvelkar, Soumyadri Shekhar Bose, and their associates, including Mukul Chandra Agarwal and Suresh, who were linked to these organizations.

As a result, the ED attached assets, including real estate, bank deposits, shares, and fixed deposits belonging to Siemens, worth Rs. 23.54 crores in locations like Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. This information was presented to the court in Visakhapatnam.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯