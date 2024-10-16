‘YCP would easily win 130-140 seats now’

It is one thing to find coherent reasons after a debacle. But in the case of YSR Congress, the party still appears to be living in denial about this year’s electoral result. Jagan himself implies that EVMs are tampered, and calls for paper ballots, and adding to that, the senior leaders in his party are also singing the same tune.

Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, an ex YCP MLA has made a tall claim that YCP would win 130-140 seats if the elections are held today.

“There are vested interests behind the EVMs. In Andhra Pradesh, the electoral mandate is not given by the public. The results were managed and fabricated by political forces.” Rachamallu said.

Not stopping there, he added “If the elections are held today, then YCP would easily win 130-140 MLA seats. This will be the reality if the elections are held through paper ballots and not EVMs.”

YSR Congress is repeatedly being met with criticism for this detrimental talk on EVMs as they are being reminded that their party won 151 seats in 2019 with the same EVMs. However, the party top brass is least bothered in this valid argument as they continue to sing the EVM tune all over again.

With this, YCP appears to be trying to create a perception that they are fallen soldiers who are wrongly defeated. But in reality, YCP, after having won with the same EVMs in 2019, crying foul on the same mechanism after the 2024 election is throwing public perception that they are sore losers who are unable to take public mandate sportively.

