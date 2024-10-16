Lookout Notice, Jethwani Case: Sajjala Finally Responds

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has started to put its foot down on the powermongers who ruled the roost in the earlier YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tenure. One of the principal targets in this regard is the chief advisor of Jagan, Mr. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy who has started to face the music.

Sajjala is the prime accused in the TDP office vandalism case from 2022 and a lookout notice has been issued by the AP DGP in this context. He is also accused in the Jethwani Kadambari case that has started to rattle the YCP ecosystem.

Now, for the first time, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has spoken about the series of events leading to the lookout notice and his framing in the Jethwani case.

Sajjala claimed innocence on all counts and stated that this is a clear case of misuse of power by the NDA government. “CM Chandrababu has no proof against me but he wants to harass me somehow. That is the reason why he is using the TDP office vandalism case and this Jethwani case against me. I have nothing to do with this.”

Adding further, Sajjala said the NDA outfit is setting propaganda against him and trying to frame him in the same by misusing the police force.

“Even Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to be framed in false cases by this revengeful Chandrababu Naidu. Even our party chief might be facing police action at this rate” Sajjala said on an interesting note as he suspected even Jagan might be in trouble.

