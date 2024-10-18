KTR’s 50 Lakh Rs English Test To Revanth Reddy

Telangana politics have found a new topic to circle around and it is the Musi River beautification project. While the Congress government is intending to clear the illegal establishments surrounding the river, the BRS camp is against this and their big guns KTR and Harish Rao are protesting the same.

In this context, a funny incident involving KTR and Revanth Reddy has caught the attention all over social media. This has something to do with the English proficiency test that KTR gave to Revanth.

“This Revanth Reddy often speaks about ‘Rejuvenation’. I challenge him to spell rejuvenation without looking at a book. If he spells this, then I will gift him a Rs 50 lakh worth bag. He doesn’t even know the spelling of rejuvenation but vows to bring it to reality.” KTR said in view of Revanth’s implication on rejuvenating the natural water bodies in the Hyderabad city premises.

KTR has thus thrown an English test to Revanth and even offered Rs 50 lakh reward for the same. But considering the feisty nature of Revanth, he is expected to hit back at KTR with a point of his own and this is going to be interesting to watch.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯