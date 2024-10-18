Jagan Wants To Bring Babu To Single Seat

For the first time in the history of AP, a regional party went from being power to not even qualifying as an opposition party in the immediate next election. This happened with Jagan’s YCP and the wounds are still afresh for the YCP boss.

Jagan still appears to be reconciling the historic electoral defeat and is actively seeking revenge against Chandrababu. In fact, he is determined to bring Chandrababu down to a single seat.

“If you misuse power and take people for granted, then you will face the consequences. It won’t be long before Chandrababu gets confined to a single MLA seat” Jagan said as he vowed to come to power in the next election while restricting TDP to single digits.

Ironically, Jagan’s speech appears to be applying for his YCP’s own fate. After taking power for granted and troubling TDP cadres and their chief Chandrababu, YCP faced the consequences in the polls by slipping to 11 seats. Now, Jagan is warning Chandrababu about the misuse of power, which is ironic in itself.

It shall also be noted that Chandrababu himself is citing Jagan’s sheer misuse of power and subsequent repercussions and warning TDP MLAs and MPs to refrain from such actions. The veteran knows full well how to deal with the situation.

After not even getting adequate seats for opposition status, Jagan’s prime focus is on keeping YCP alive and afloat till the next election, and not on bringing down the seemingly untouchable NDA alliance.

