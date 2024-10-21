Pawan Kalyan Visits Rushikonda Palace, What’s Up?

Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena supremo Pawan Kalyan made a whirlwind trip to Vizianagaram district today morning to meet the families of those who died in a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water. He assured that his government would stand by the affected families.

On his way back, Pawan Kalyan stopped at Visakhapatnam to pay a visit to the controversial Rushikonda Palace built by the erstwhile government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is a known fact that Jagan splurged nearly 500 crores and flouted ecological laws to build the palatial building with the ambition to turn it into his official residence after the 2024 assembly elections.

Deputy CM #Pawankalyan visits the controversial #Rushikonda Palace in Vizag after his whirlwind trip to Vizianagaram to meet diarrhoea victims. pic.twitter.com/MSE38IwZWJ — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) October 21, 2024

As Jagan was ousted from power by the formidable NDA government, the palace turned out to be a big burden for the current dispensation as Chandrababu Naidu and his administration couldn’t figure on how to utilize the building. There have been reports that the government is likely to lease out the palace for tourist activity.

Just a while ago, Pawan went to the palace and took a stroll around it along with Vizag MP Sri Bharat and YalamanchilI MLA Vijay Sundarapu. This is the first time that Pawan visited the palace after it was uncovered by Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivas in June this year. It is surprising that Pawan didn’t give any statement about the palace so far. Visuals from Pawan’s visit showed that he interacted with the workers there.

The palace turned out to be the eye of political storm in AP immediately after the new government came into power. It exposed how Jagan looted public money for his personal luxuries. A few weeks ago, Lokesh also stated that CM Chandrababu Naidu will decide on the future of this palace. It remains to be seen what feedback Pawan gives to Naidu after the visit.

