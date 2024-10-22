CM Babu Announces Diwali Bonanza

With the auspicious Diwali season around the corner, the NDA government has decided to deliver a bonus to the economically weaker sections. CM Chandrababu has announced the commencement of the Deepam program which grants free gas cylinders to eligible households in AP.

The latest communication from the CM is that this program is set to come to effect right from this Diwali season.

As a part of this Deepam program, the government will supply three gas cylinders free of cost for eligible households. Naidu deemed that the Diwali season is the best possible occasion to start the program and in tune with this, he has announced that the first of the three phases of cylinder distribution will commence on Diwali day.

This program adds an additional Rs 2684 crore financial burden on the state government but CM Babu is fully prepared to take it forward.

Gas cylinders are a crucial part of the daily operations of every household and more so, for the economically weaker sections. Babu has found the right occasion of Diwali to earmark the free cylinder distribution which is another mass outreach program from the TDP chief.

Tags Chandrababu Naidu Gas cylinders

