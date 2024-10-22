Awe! Free bus services for Vizag IT employees

In what can be viewed as an encouragement to the IT employees in Vizag, the APSRTC has introduced four new bus services to the Rushikonda IT Hills. Employees working in the IT sector in Vizag can utilize the services free.

Former minister and Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP Sri Bharat inaugurated the bus services, after performing puja on the Infosys premises.

Ganta Srinivasa Rao hoped that more and more IT firms would open their campuses in Visakhapatnam in the coming days.

These buses would begin at 8 am from Gajuwaka, Kurmannapalem, Pendurthi, Vizianagaram and reach the IT Hills every day. In the evening, the same buses would take back the IT employees home from the IT Park at 5.50 pm.

Apart from these four buses, two more would begin from Dwaraka bus station and Gajuwaka.

The expense of these RTC buses would be borne by the state government, which means the cost of free travel for the IT employees would be paid to the RTC by the state government.

MLA Ganta and MP Sri Bharat inspected the Infosys office in Vizag.

The IT employees hailed the TDP coalition for the initiative which they felt would certainly help them be a booster to their services.

