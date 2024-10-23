Jagan Loses Most Loyal Kamma Leader

YSR Congress has been facing a near existential crisis in Andhra Pradesh. After having secured less than 10% of the seats in the assembly, the party has been losing key leaders left right center. Now, more shockingly, the only senior lady kamma leader Vasireddy Padma, a back-end leader for YSR Congress has quit the party.

Vasireddy Padma might not be the most popular leader in YCP but she certainly is a fierce loyalist of Jagan. She fought relentlessly for Jagan’s party since 2014 and used to be the face of the party while she served as the official spokesperson. Her mature speeches have a separate fan base and are greatly followed by party cares.

However, Padma allegedly feels undervalued in the party and that is the reason why she has decided to quit Jagan’s side now. She has reportedly submitted her resignation to the party.

Well, Padma reportedly expected an MLA ticket in the 2024 election but Jagan was least interested in the same. This anguished the female leader and led to her quitting the party now.

After enjoying moderate power between 2019-24 as Women Corporation chairperson, Vasireddy Padma has called it quits. The departure of such usually selfless leaders is a big blow to Jagan.

Related

Tags Vasireddy Padma

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯