‘pappu’, Frustrated Jagan Abuses Lokesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is rattled by the seemingly endless criticism that is piled up against him. After getting cooked by this immense criticism, Jagan finally exploded today as he abused Nara Lokesh, evidently out of frustration.

“This Nara Lokesh lacks a functioning brain. Perhaps this is why they call him Pappu. He doesn’t look like a man with a thought process or rationale. He just blabbers like a Pappu. Would any man with a right brain burn the Disha bill that was introduced to safeguard women? This Nara Lokesh and the sitting home minister somehow had the audacity to do it.” Jagan said.

Unlike the usually composed Jagan, he looked outrightly frustrated while speaking about Lokesh today. He was seen bursting out while speaking about Lokesh, appearing like he was under extreme pressure and tension.

In response to Jagan’s aggressive comments on Lokesh, TDP followers are quoting the fresh comments from YCP’s outgoing leader Vasireddy Padma.

“Vasireddy Padma, who was the women corporation chairman nominated by Jagan himself said he used to ignore her when she put it in front of him that crime rate on women was peaking in AP. He had no care for women safety while the crime rate was abnormal in his tenure but he has the tenacity to speak against Lokesh now.” An anguished TDP supporter commented.

