12 PM Oct 24 ‘Big Expose’: Andhra Pradesh’s Big Day

Andhra Pradesh politics are offering peak drama and suspense that are not even scene in supremely written Hollywood political thrillers. Adding to the intensity, the big reveal pertaining to AP politics is scheduled to happen at 12 PM on the 24th of October and here’s a glance of the story.

It all started off when TDP’s social media handle tweeted out that a “Big Expose” pertaining to YSR Congress is happening at the stroke of noon tomorrow.

This was quickly followed by a similar tweet from the YSR Congress handle as they too announced that a “Big Expose” pertaining to TDP will be out at the same time tomorrow.

These tweets from the official handles of the two leading parties in AP have created a whole lot of interest. Everyone is eager to know what is on the cards with this seemingly super intense social media battle.

With the NDA in power, one might expect TDP to publicize the information about a mega scam or a fraud activity that happened during the YSR Congress tenure. This could be in tune with TDP’s recent statements about the endless scams that happened in the bygone sand, liquor, and other government policies.

However, there is not much information about what could be the big expose on YSR Congress’s behalf. With the party getting ousted from power and very little mechanism to put up anything substantial against the NDA government, will YCP resort to any personal attack on TDP?

Had any one of these two parties posted about this big reveal, we could have expected the other outfit to react to the narrative. But in this case, both the parties vowed to make the big expose at the same time so everyone is intrigued so as to what is in store this time around.

If any of these two parties back out from this challenge, they will be put to the sword with social media trolls. At the same time, if they come up with a squeaky irrelevant expose, they would be at the risk of trolls again. So both parties will have to come up with something big.

With so much at stake, all eyes are firmly on the big reveal that is scheduled to be out at 12 PM tomorrow. Andhra Pradesh political landscape could take a massive new twist with this big moment.

Related

Tags TDP Big Expose TDP Nara Lokesh YS Jagan YSRCP Big Reveal

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯