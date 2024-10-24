Lokesh Throws Open Challenge To Jagan!

Earlier today, YS Jagan made a meal of the Disha act and used this topic to abuse Nara Lokesh. He stooped to a new low as he referred to Lokesh as Pappu Lokesh and cited the incident where Lokesh burnt the Disha act introduced by Jagan as the reason behind his anguish. His intent is that the dismantling of the Disha Act is the reason behind crimes against women in AP.

In response, Lokesh didn’t resort to just abusing Jagan but he hit back with very valid points and exposed the hard facts. He then threw an open challenge to Jagan to debate the below mentioned facts.

In response to Jagan’s statement, Lokesh stated there was NO DISHA ACT to begin with. Jagan’s DISHA ACT was a lie. There was never an Act or Law. This was the biggest fraud in the country in the name of women’s security.

Exposing the shady law and order situation under Jagan, 2027 women were brutally murdered between 2019-24. Guess what – not a single criminal was booked under DISHA. Furthermore, under YSRCP, over 30,000 of our sisters and daughters disappeared without a trace, Lokesh pointed out.

About the misuse of the police force, Lokesh stated that YSRCP used police for their benefit to build a dictatorship. NDA is using police for people’s benefit to build a safer society. YSRCP didn’t invest a SINGLE RUPEE to upgrade police infrastructure and technology. Instead, Jagan used the Police to harass the Opposition and dissenting voices.

In order to enhance policing, Chandrababu invested in 13,000+ CC Cameras to make policing efficient. Jagan had Rs.12.85 Cr to build an Iron Compound for his palace, but didn’t even bother to pay power bills to run CC Cameras, Lokesh concluded.

